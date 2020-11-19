DUNCAN — Downtown Duncan merchants are preparing for the annual Holiday Stroll event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
All the downtown retailers will offer discounted shopping, door prizes or giveaways, new merchandise for the shoppers during the stroll, and surprises inside each store. Some stores will have Black Friday deals in addition to new merchandise.
“The holiday stroll is the retail event of the season for downtown Duncan,” said Destiny Ahlfenger, Executive Director of Main Street Duncan, “and something we’ve enjoyed doing with friends and family for years. The stores offer something new, fun games, and a great selection of products.”
Due to the pandemic, the traditional Holiday Stroll will have changes this year, said Ahlfenger in a press release. Sidewalk vendors will not set up to give away refreshments. Additionally, stores will not offer free snacks. Some store owners are still requiring masks and all are working to keep their stores clean and safe. Cleaning dressing rooms between use and cleaning counters, for example, are being done regularly to ensure public safety.
“The Main Street Duncan organization has a Keeping It Clean grant, “ said Ahlfenger, “and we can provide hospital-grade disinfectant to those who are in need; the public should rest assured that the small business owners are doing anything and everything possible to keep not only the public but also employees safe.”