DUNCAN — A Madill man was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a May 2019 fatality wreck blamed on drugged driving.
Kevin Edward Lee Younce Jr., 32, of Madill, received a 25-year prison sentence with five years suspended for a second-degree murder count Tuesday in Stephens County District Court, records indicate. He also will undergo at least two years supervised probation upon release.
District Judge Ken Graham sentenced Younce to serve another 15 years in prison concurrently with the prior sentence and with one year’s credit for time served, records indicate.
Younce pleaded guilty May 24 in Stephens County District Court to both counts after waiving his right to a jury trial during a March court appearance.
Younce admitted his guilt in the May 30, 2019, two-vehicle collision on U.S. 81 near Fuller Road that killed Megan Edwards. Younce crossed the center line in a no passing zone and collided with Edwards, killing her at the scene, according to the probable cause affidavit.
First taken to Duncan Regional Hospital, Younce was then flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, for treatment of his injuries. Blood drawn and tested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) showed he was positive for Benzodiazepines with Alprazolam and Lidocaine also present, according to the OSBI report.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.