Cuffs

DUNCAN — A Madill man was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a May 2019 fatality wreck blamed on drugged driving.

Kevin Edward Lee Younce Jr., 32, of Madill, received a 25-year prison sentence with five years suspended for a second-degree murder count Tuesday in Stephens County District Court, records indicate. He also will undergo at least two years supervised probation upon release.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you