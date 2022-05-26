DUNCAN —A Madill man pleaded guilty to causing a May 2019 fatality wreck in Duncan blamed on drugged driving.
Kevin Edward Lee Younce Jr., 32, of Madill, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Stephens County District Court to felony counts of second-degree murder and driving while under the influence of drugs — great bodily injury, records indicate. Younce had waived his right to a jury trial during a March court appearance.
Younce admitted guilt to his role in the May 30, 2019, two-vehicle collision on U.S. 81 near Fuller Road that killed Megan Edwards.
Younce was driving Dodge Ram 1500 pickup northbound on U.S. 81 and a southbound Chevrolet Traverse driven by Edwards approached when the Dodge crossed the center line in a no passing zone and collided head-on with the Chevrolet, the probable affidavit states. Edwards died at the scene.
Younce was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and then flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, to be treated for his injuries. After receiving a search warrant, his blood was drawn and tested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the affidavit states. Younce’s blood tested positive for Benzodiazepines with Alprazolam and Lidocaine also present, according to the OSBI report.
District Judge Ken Graham ordered a pre-sentence investigation be made. Younce will return to court at 1:30 p.m. July 20 for his sentencing, according to court records.