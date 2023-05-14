DUNCAN — The MaddieLuke Support Advisory Council Meeting is set for noon May 18 in the business building of the Red River Technology Center, 3300 W Bois D’Arc Ave., Duncan.
Quarterly meetings provide opportunity for project staff and council members to share information, problem solve and discuss ways to continue providing meaningful services to caregivers, grandparents raising grandchildren, and seniors aged 60+ in the ASCOG eight county service area. Council members are being sought from Comanche County and McClain County. To volunteer for a council position, please contact MaddieLuke Support.