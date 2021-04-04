Lawton police learned a man wasn’t fooling around on April 1 when he chased a woman with a machete.
LPD Officer Kendra Hallagin reported being called around 10:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of Southwest 8th Street and Park Avenue for a disturbance involving a machete. When she arrived the victim and two witnesses pointed out an irate man who was “sweating and pacing,” the report states.
The man said he’d chased his brother’s girlfriend down the street with the machete because he doesn’t like her and wanted her out of his grandparents’ house.
According to the report, the woman told Hallagin the man chased her to a nearby home and kicked the fence before following her into the yard.
The woman who gave shelter to the fleeing woman said she and her minor child were in the yard with the gate shut when the man kicked the fence, began swinging the machete and yelling, the report states. She said he wasn’t swinging the bladed weapon at anyone particular, but she told him to leave. She then chased him back to the house where police found him.
The man was arrested for disorderly conduct. According to the report, he was uncooperative with jail staff during booking and refused to answer questions.