A Lawton woman is in jail accused of a machete-wielding burglary and protective order violation.
Charlene May Killsfirst-Barr, 48, made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of first-degree burglary, as well as a misdemeanor count of a protective order violation, records indicate. The burglary is punishable by between seven and 20 years in prison.
Killsfirst-Barr was arrested May 18 for an arrest warrant related to a May 14 burglary at a home in the 1500 block of Southwest 4th Street.
Police were called around 1 a.m. May 14 to the home and spoke with a woman who shared her story of what happened. The woman said she arrived home and was in the bathroom when Killsfirst-Barr came in through the unlocked front door and came into the bathroom swinging a machete while threatening to “chop (victim) up into pieces,” the probable cause affidavit states. She claimed Killsfirst-Barr stole her purse containing her cellphone and $300 cash before leaving, Lawton Police Detective Danile Hallagin stated. The woman said her purse and cellphone, but no the cash, were returned the next day.
The victim had received a protective order against Killsfirst-Barr on May 8, the affidavit states.
Killsfirst-Barr admitted to coming into the home with a machete and of taking the purse, Hallagin stated. She denied making the threats and claimed the machete was for self-defense while denying taking the money, according to the affidavit.
Held on $50,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the woman, Killsfirst-Barr returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 16 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.