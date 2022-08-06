DUNCAN — An argument over a dog toy led to an attack that landed a Duncan man in jail, according to police.
According to police, the mix of marijuana and a machete in a volatile moment led to the violence.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
DUNCAN — An argument over a dog toy led to an attack that landed a Duncan man in jail, according to police.
According to police, the mix of marijuana and a machete in a volatile moment led to the violence.
Brandon P. Bromlow, 35, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received two felony counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, records indicate. The felony counts are each punishable by up to life in prison.
Duncan police were called to a fight with a weapon around 8 p.m. July 30 in the 500 block of West Hickory and officers were told the suspect was running down the street with a machete. Officer Jeffery Williams spoke with two women who pointed out the suspect, later determined to be Bromlow, the probable cause affidavit states. He was taken into custody with a machete sheathe on his hip. His backpack and the machete were found near a nearby apartment complex.
A man and woman spoke with police. The woman said Bromlow was walking down the alley when her husband accidentally threw a Frisbee over the back fence. She said Bromlow stopped, picked up the Frisbee and began antagonizing the couple’s dog, saying he was going to keep it, the affidavit states. Her husband went to the fence and got the Frisbee back and then, she said, Bromlow asked if the dog could have a stuffed animal.
When told the dog couldn’t have a stuffed animal, the woman said he began screaming and a verbal argument followed before Bromlow hit her husband in the face, according to the affidavit. After her husband told her to call the police, she said, her mother-in-law screamed, “he has a machete” and saw Bromlow hit her husband in the finger as well as her mother-in-law with the weapon before running off with her husband chasing behind. The woman was struck in the forearm.
Arresting officers said Bromlow smelled of alcohol and that he admitted to taking “three shots of vodka” about an hour or hour-and-a-half earlier, the affidavit states. Inside the backpack, police found four THC vape pens, a pipe and several baggies and containers with marijuana inside, Williams stated.
Bromlow, who is held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.