Police are investigating a Saturday morning machete attack of a man that may have been precipitated by a robbery attempt.
Officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to the area of Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Bell Avenue in a search for a man reported to have brandished a gun at a passing vehicle. Officers heard a disturbance coming from an alley near an apartment. While approaching, “three loud smacks” were heard as well as a man screaming at someone to get out of his home, the report states.
The home door slammed shut, reopened and a man exited bleeding with severe lacerations to his hands and one to his head, according to the report. The man said he’d been hit with a machete.
A man inside the apartment told police that the injured man and two other males were trying to rob him of the “stuff,” the report states. It was never clarified what “stuff” is in reference to. The injured man was taken to the police station for questioning and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called to investigate.