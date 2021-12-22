Earlier this month, the MacArthur JROTC Highlander Battalion competed in the South Grand Prairie, Texas, Drill Meet against almost 30 teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines from across Texas and Oklahoma.
The Armed Drill Team, commanded by Cadet 2nd Lt. John Kennedy, placed first in the Inspection Phase and first in the Exhibition Drill Phase.
The Unarmed Drill Team commanded by Cadet Capt. Gracie Kimbrell placed third during the Exhibition Phase.
The Female Color Guard Team commanded by Cadet 2nd Lt. Addy Rosado placed third during the Inspection Phase.
This success didn’t come without hard work, however, and Senior Army Instructor Craig Redfearn offers some insight into the rigor of the program.
“The cadets practice daily during their Drill Class hour and once or twice per week depending upon the team they’re on,” Redfearn said. “In addition to their scheduled practice times, they spend numerous hours studying inspection questions and preparing their uniform for inspections.”
During a drill meet, there are separate phases that students compete in: the Regulation Drill Phase, Inspection Phase, and Exhibition Phase.
The Regulation Drill Phase tests cadet ability to follow a series of sequenced marching commands executed in accordance with the Army regulatory standard and are scored based on military precision and sequencing.
The Inspection Phase involves cadets answering questions associated with the JROTC curriculum. Cadets also have their uniforms inspected before being scored on their answers.
The Exhibition Phase, one that may be more familiar, is when cadets perform rhythmic, synchronized movements that are between six and nine minutes long and are scored based on prevision, difficulty, time limitations, and the “wow” factor of the performance.
Both Armed and Unarmed teams take part in these phases.
MacArthur JROTC has a total of nine teams of which cadets can be a part, and will include eighth graders among their cadets during the 2022-23 school year.
The MacArthur JROTC is the 2nd Place Grand Champions.