The MacArthur Highlanderette Dance Team recently won the 5A Mix State Championship division in the 5th Annual Oklahoma State Dance Team Directors Association State Championship in Tulsa.
The team, under the direction of coach Kristen Keplinger, also placed fourth in the 5A Pom division.
The mix division requires teams to execute technical skill in the multiple genres of high school dance — kick, pom, jazz, and hip hop. This championship win is the first for MacArthur and all Lawton Public Schools dance teams, according to a press release.
The team also had 11 members named Academic All State for earning cumulative high school GPAs of 3.5 or higher and one member with a cumulative high school GPA of 4.0. Squad members are: Captain Elena Manning, Co Captain Allison Monroe, Lieutenant Taylor Hoskins, Tannon Meaders, Katie Garrett, Hunter Brown, Isabel Celedon, Kenley Reffett, Audree Todd, Mikayla Berg, Mary Chorman, Jaycee Richard, Mackinzlee Dacci and Sophia Nunez.