A waterline break at MacArthur High School has forced the school into virtual learning through today, as staff members make plans to work around the damage.
Lawton Public Schools said the line broke Saturday and after district staff assessed the damage, they elected to keep MacArthur High students on virtual learning mode through today. All LPS students went to virtual learning Feb. 2 because of the winter storm, but the district had been slated to return to in-person classes Monday. That changed over the weekend for MacArthur High.
Superintendent Kevin Hime said a waterline in a sink in a top-floor classroom in the west central part of the building froze and burst Saturday, flooding classrooms on the top and bottom floors. He said eight to 10 classes were damaged by water, with the damage to include walls and floors, as well as things such as books and other educational materials.
Hime said the district brought in a restoration company that specializes in water damage because of work needed to repair things such as light fixtures and electrical lines.
“There was water everywhere — carpeted floors, hardwood floors,” Hime said, adding the company was already on the scene with commercial dryers to dry out the damage and assess repair options.
It was a familiar scene. LPS faced the same type of issues in multiple schools during the February 2021 storm, Hime said, adding the damage at MacArthur High is the only damage he has heard about from this year’s storm.
Hime said Monday that officials still were hopeful the damage was confined to a small enough area that they could clean up the mess and get students back into in-person classes on Wednesday. He expected MacArthur High’s staff would block off the damaged areas as they continue with restoration efforts. He also said Principal Danny Smith and his staff expected to have a plan by Wednesday to use other spaces on campus for classes that will be displaced until cleanup efforts are done, to include the auditorium and cafeteria. Adjustments also could mean changing schedules.
“There are different options we can use,” he said.
Principal Danny Smith said eight classrooms were damaged, but some surrounding rooms will be impacted while repairs are made.
“The plan as of today is to have classes in person on Wednesday after moving classes around,” Smith said.
Hime said the staff still is assessing the damage caused by the water.
“It was pretty bad,” he said, explaining the damage included textbooks, teacher computers, Smartboards and sound systems.