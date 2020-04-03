Anyone needing or wanting a hot meal now has a place to find one during these surreal times.
M28 Ministries, in partnership with other local churches, is providing hot meals at the Bridge Park Ministries House, 2001 SW D, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Monday through Saturday. M28 executive director and pastor Jeff Henderson said the ministry has been deemed essential and is compliant with the ordinances put in place by Lawton Mayor Stan Booker.
“We’re doing a hot meal, trying to provide something they wouldn’t be able to do for themselves,” Henderson said.
The group has been giving out meals about two weeks now. Henderson said they are averaging about 145 people each day and Henderson expects the number to climb quickly. So far, they have received the help of Dayspring Community Church, First Baptist, First Baptist East and First Baptist West, Central Baptist, Crossroads Baptist Church of Elgin and others in providing meals.
M28 Ministries had already earned a reputation for helping those in need of essentials through its Bridge Park Ministry, which provides free clothes and diapers on Saturdays. Keeping with that spirit, Henderson said diapers are still being given away on Saturdays. The garage of the Bridge Ministry house also has been converted into a food pantry, where some of the churches have donated canned goods for those needing non-perishables at this time.
Although M28 has often geared its programs toward the less fortunate, Henderson said the financial and social ramifications of the COVID-19 outbreak have been felt by people in all demographics and walks of life.
“Probably only about 10 percent of the people we’re seeing are homeless, the rest are either looking for an alternative or looking to save money,” Henderson said.