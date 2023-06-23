Cathy Costello, a state and national mental health speaker, will speak at a Lunch & Learn event next week in Lawton.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 1:14 am
Cathy Costello, a state and national mental health speaker, will speak at a Lunch & Learn event next week in Lawton.
The Lawton Heritage Association will host the event at noon June 27 at the Historic Mattie Beal Home, 1008 SW 5th Street.
Costello, advocator, educator, policy adviser and business entrepreneur, will talk about mental health and how she transformed tragedy into hope, according to a release.
Attendees will be served a handcrafted lunch of chicken quesadilla, salad and dessert.
Tickets cost $20 may be purchased until Sunday, either through Eventbrite or per email at lawtonheritageassociation.inc@gmail.com.
Funding and/or support is partially provided by the City of Lawton Hotel-Motel Tax Fund.