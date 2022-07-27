Cheyenne — U.S. Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, R-Oklahoma, will conduct a series of town hall meetings in Jackson, Kiowa, Caddo, Custer and Beckham counties Aug. 2-3.
Lucas will discuss recent work in Congress, take questions about issues important to constituents of the Third Congressional District, and seek input on legislation before Congress.
•Aug. 2: Custer County Town Hall Meeting, 10:30- 11:30 a.m., Weatherford City Hall, 522 W. Rainey Ave., Weatherford; Beckham County Town Hall Meeting, 2- 3 p.m., Elk City City Hall, 320 W. 3rd, Elk City.
•Aug 3: Jackson County Town Hall Meeting, 9- 10 a.m., Pioneer Heritage Center of Western Oklahoma State College, 2801 N. Main, Altus; Kiowa County Town Hall Meeting, 11 a.m.-noon Western Technology Center, 1000 S. Bailey, Hobart; Caddo County Town Hall Meeting, 3-4 p.m., Hinton City Hall, 115 E. Main, Hinton.