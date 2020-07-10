Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell got a sample of what life is like for soldiers in Combat Basic Training while on his first visit to Fort Sill Friday morning.
He swung from The Parallel Bars, gingerly navigated a balance beam and scaled the heights of The Tough One in the company of 434th Field Artillery (FA) Brigade commander Col. Daniel D. Blackmon.
The 40-year-old officeholder said afterward he had not attempted anything like this before.
“I loved it. My sons are in a Ninja Camp, and so they’re going to think I’m really cool when they see a couple of these photos,” he said.
Blackmon and Capt. Matt Barclay, commander of C Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th FA, gave Pinnell an overview of what goes on in Initial Entry Training.
“Learning what these kids go through, turning them into soldiers, right here in Oklahoma, is pretty special to be able to see and very humbling. I have a whole other level of respect for our military folks who have our back every single day,” Pinnell said.
Earlier that morning, Pinnell met Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper in the foyer of McNair Hall, where the general introduced him to his staff and used photos to provide the lieutenant governor with a “Who’s Who” on post. The CG also gave him a quick rundown on the Army mission, its four pillars and its “Fires Fifty.”
Pinnell would go on to learn more about the two Cross Functional Teams housed on Fort Sill. Long-Range Precision Fires is working to advance the Army’s No. 1 modernization priority, and Integrated Air and Missile Defense is doing the same for No. 5. Both are housed on Fort Sill.
Pinnell told reporters he found his first visit to Fort Sill “extremely impressive.”
“It is very reassuring to come out here and see the men and women that are going to have our back, not just in this country but around the world,” he said.
“And to do that, by the way, right here in Lawton, America, for that training to happen in Oklahoma, you have hundreds of thousands of soldiers around the world that have a great impression of Oklahoma. And that matters a whole lot, too,” Pinnell pointed out.
The lieutenant governor said it was great to get a taste of what basic trainees do at the Confidence Obstacle Course.
“It was hard,” he admitted. “It's also is a little hot out here as well. I’m wearing cowboy boots. So the combination of all of those things together. But again, I’m not complaining about anything around these soldiers. They’re doing it all the time. But I really enjoyed it.”
Pinnell said he traveled to this part of the state to see firsthand the economic benefit of having the military train here, both to the City of Lawton and the state of Oklahoma. Fort Sill is one of the largest on-site employers in the state, he noted.
“We’re here, No. 1, to support them, to see what resources they need (in the form of) support from the state of Oklahoma. And then we have a number of other stops around Lawton the rest of the day,” Pinnell said.
The lieutenant governor said one of his many roles is to serve as the state’s secretary of tourism. He called the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and the Medicine Park area “one of our fastest-growing tourism spots in the entire state.”
“So we’re really wanting to make sure that that is a good experience for folks. With people not going to New York City and LA to be a tourist right now, they will come to Oklahoma to social distance, to see buffalo, to do the rock climbing that we can do right here in the Lawton area,” Pinnell said.
He added that if people fall in love with the place and see it has a great workforce, they may want to relocate here.
“So it’s really the front door to all the rest of the economic development that we want,” he said.
He praised the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce leadership, and said he was going on a couple manufacturing tours and also learn about the universities and the Career Tech system while he was in the vicinity.
Pinnell said his two years in office have been an interesting time to be involved in politics. He and Gov. Kevin Stitt have seen Oklahoma’s worst flood ever in year one and an unprecedented virus sweeping the world in year two.
“I’m proud of how we’ve led. We’ve been able to do that with fantastic state employees, great Oklahomans who have stepped up, really showing that Oklahoma standard. You know, that’s huge. And that is something that we have demonstrated to the world for decades now. (We have) people making hand sanitizer that were in the oil and gas field, teachers stepping up, when moms and dads are home trying to do home-schooling. That Oklahoma standard has really shined. And we’re going to need it moving forward in this state,” Pinnell said.
This was one of many such trips he’s made all over the state.
“As lieutenant governor I have the flexibility, I’m really the eyes and ears for the governor in a lot of ways across our state. There’s a lot of Oklahomans who don’t realize we have 77 counties. Not just two counties. It’s not just Tulsa and Oklahoma City. There are 77 counties, and Oklahoma can’t be a Top Ten state if we don’t have 77 strong counties.
“Lawton is certainly one of the more important cities in the state of Oklahoma, from an economic development perspective, from a military perspective. So I will be in Lawton as much as I need to be in Lawton. I love this town, love this part of the state,” Pinnell said.