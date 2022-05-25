The 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery received a new commander on Tuesday when Lt. Col. Keith Williams relinquished his responsibility to Lt. Col. DaMond Davis during a ceremony inside the Rinehart Fitness Gym on Fort Sill.
While he will miss Fort Sill and his soldiers, Williams is moving on to the next chapter in his life.
“I am going to be a professor of military sciences for the University of Central Florida in Orlando,” Williams said. “I am really excited about giving back to the Army to shape our future officers.”
Williams has been a soldier for over two decades. It’s the only life he has known as an adult, he said. The outgoing commander first reported to Fort Sill in 2003 to attend the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course. Following his time in the officer course he graduated from Ranger school and Airborne school. He took command of the 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery on July 15, 2020, a few months after the global outbreak of COVID-19.
Williams did a remarkable job keeping his soldiers safe during the pandemic, and his leadership remained resilient through several quarantine incidents, according to Col. David Norris, who spoke during Tuesday’s ceremony about the leadership that Williams displayed while in command.
The departure was a bittersweet one for Williams, who said that he was going to miss his battalion which, according to him, is “the best in the Army.”
“I’m going to miss the soldiers here, the camaraderie and the discipline they show every day. They’re the reason we succeed, not me,” Williams said. “We trained and we trained hard. We have a very unique mission and we had to be prepared to deploy anywhere in the world within a very short time period. And those soldiers are ready. They’re ready to go anywhere to defend this nation.”
Lt. Col. DaMond Davis, who took command of the battalion on Tuesday, thanked Williams for his service during the ceremony.
“I didn’t think I would be this excited,” a visibly jubilant Davis said as he assumed command.
Davis said that taking over command from Williams “was an honor,” and that he would do his best to continue the mission that the battalion had under Williams’ command.
“Hopefully he will take the battalion to new heights,” Williams said. “I’m sure he will be great.”
Davis, who is from Montgomery, Ala.,, has deep familial roots in the Civil Rights Movement. His mother, Linda Hendon and his grandfather the Rev. Fred Davis, were both integral parts of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and sit-ins; his grandfather was also a Civil Rights pioneer who was arrested alongside Dr. Martin Luther King. Davis was commissioned as a Field Artillery Officer in 2004. His mother was on hand to witness him take command of the battalion.
“My mom has not been able to attend many of my ceremonies,” Davis said. “It means a lot that she is here today.”
While his time at Fort Sill is over, Williams said he will always hold a special place for the post in his heart.
“I’m going to miss Fort Sill a lot,” Williams said. “I almost consider this my second home.”