Lt. Col. Daniel W. McManus has an interesting resume.
The new commander of the 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery, within the 434th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill, has a special forces background. His most recent assignment was the Chief of Staff for Joint Operations Groups — Central at Special Operations Central Command. He served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, and deployed to combat several times, taking part in operations like Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.
“I grew up in western Colorado, it’s quite similar here,” McManus said about his new assignment at Fort Sill. He was given command of his battalion during a ceremony Wednesday morning at the Old Post Quadrangle on Fort Sill.
One of the most important tasks, according to him, is training new soldiers.
“I want to bring in the next generation of soldiers,” he said. “We need to take care of the drill sergeants and make sure they have all the support they need.”
Col. Michael P. Stewart, commander of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, highlighted the proven track record of McManus.
“He is a tested and proven leader,” Stewart said. “I am looking forward to leading and serving with you.”
“It takes vision to lead this formation,” Stewart said, adding that they had “absolutely outstanding commanders” and a “high diversity across our formations.”
Lt. Col. Thomas Chae, who commanded the 1-40th Field Artillery Battalion since June 23, 2021, is assigned to commander of the 3rd Squadron within the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Moore, Ga. In his speech, he looked back at a “fun ride” at Fort Sill.
“I consider myself extremely lucky to have been here at Fort Sill,” he said. “Thank you for being part of this machine. I’ve been blessed to serve with leaders that care.”