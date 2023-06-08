Lt. Col. Daniel W. McManus has an interesting resume.

The new commander of the 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery, within the 434th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill, has a special forces background. His most recent assignment was the Chief of Staff for Joint Operations Groups — Central at Special Operations Central Command. He served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, and deployed to combat several times, taking part in operations like Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.

