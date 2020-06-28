Lawton Public Schools isn’t focusing all its attention on students.
District administrators have been working for weeks to analyze and make decisions crafted around bringing students and staff back to campus in mid-August to launch the 2020-2021 school year in a safe manner that still allows learning. Some of those decisions will have to be focused on the staff that makes learning possible, said Superintendent Kevin Hime and Chief Operating Officer Jason James.
The district has involved parents and guardians in its decision-making process, through an on-line survey that already has drawn responses from 4,500 people. District staff also is being made part of the process. The goal is to provide a safe environment where support and certified staff can work, an issue because there are a number of staff members who are over the age of 60 (which means they are in one of the vulnerable populations at risk from COVID-19).
“Staff is going to be a challenge,” Hime said.
James said LPS’s re-entry plan includes its staff and what the new school year will look like for them. James said district administrators are meeting daily to come up with ways to ensure those adults can safely return to work.
“Data is changing all the time,” James said, adding there is almost two months before the majority of LPS staff returns to work “so we have time to put safety measures in place.”
James said LPS staff will be encouraged to talk to their supervisors.
“The only way we can make the best decision is that staff communicates with their supervisors,” he said, adding that good decisions will depend on good information that can be discussed and analyzed at weekly planning meetings.
He said that is part of the reason the surveys are important, adding accurate information will allow the district to address concerns because “fear of the unknown and uncertainty is driving everybody’s imagination.”
Safety protocols put into place will ensure hand sanitizer dispensers are available throughout each building, and students and staff will be encouraged to use them frequently, such as before and after eating, transitioning to new classrooms or coming into the building. The district also plans to do everything it can to limit interactions between people that violate the 6-foot social distancing protocol, the educators said.
Sneeze guards will be installed on all secretary desks, and temperature checks will be enforced for bus drivers before they board buses and cooks before they enter buildings. James said the district also is exploring the idea of requiring face masks for all adults.
“Our No. 1 priority is to send all of our kids and all of our staff home at the end of every day as safe as they were when we got them,” James said.