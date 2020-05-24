Lawton Public Schools will begin its summer nutrition program Tuesday, rolling one new and highly successful feeding program into another long-running — and equally successful — feeding program.
The goal remains the same: providing nutrition to those under the age of 18, whether they attend Lawton Public Schools or not.
The spring feeding program set up at 21 LPS schools was the offshoot of a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, crafted by LPS to help students after local and state officials realized in-person classes weren’t going to continue after Spring Break and that meant students who relied on schools for breakfast and lunch might not have meal options, said Interim Superintendent Tom Thomas.
Daniel Ghrayyeb, director of child nutrition for Lawton Public Schools, said the district opened its spring feeding program the Monday following Spring Break, after the district’s nutrition staff worked the week before to set all the details into place.
“I think we were one of the first districts up and running,” Ghrayyeb said, explaining that while other school districts in the state were operational later that week, LPS had its “grab and go” program in place the Monday after Spring Break at 21 schools. “The kitchen staff at all the schools jumped in. Every school was open up that first day.”
District officials continued to refine the spring program, eventually expanding grab and go curbside delivery at 21 schools to 50 “bus stops,” sites where LPS school buses packed with lunch and breakfast meals delivered to youths.
District officials were stunned by the results of the spring program that ended Thursday: almost 200,000 meals served.
“It’s pretty awesome to think about, in hindsight,” Ghrayyeb said. “It’s incredible to see what we did.”
“We always want to feed more,” he said, of the goal of the school district’s child nutrition program. “We’re glad we did as many as we did. There definitely are more (youths) out there; it’s always hard to reach every single person. It’s hard to get to every student who needs it.”
Ghrayyeb and his staff fully intend to replicate that success in the summer program that begins Tuesday.
While the district has long offered a summer lunch program, providing lunch at sites such as city parks, this year’s program has been adjusted for the reality of dealing with a pandemic. The district also is learning from its spring feeding program and making refinements.
The result: while there will be only seven schools that will be open to provide grab and go meals, there will be at least 70 bus stops, or remote locations scattered across Lawton where LPS buses will deliver meals to youths.
Ghrayyeb said some changes were a simple matter of logistics. Traditionally, the summer program focuses on sites where youths gather: city parks, churches with vacation Bible schools, day care centers, schools. But, there are few public gathering places this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the nutrition program has adapted. While not every one of the original 21 spring school sites will be used, those that don’t offer grab and go meals still will be a bus stop delivery site.
“We changed how we do things: we take food to the students, to neighborhoods where they are,” he said.
He said while there still are some unknowns — “we don’t know what summer will entail” — he said it is easier to use the bus stop delivery system the district knows is successful and make adjustments as needed. Those bus stop locations are available through the LPS website and the district’s parents will be notified via text messages. But, Ghrayyeb said many of the bus sites already are familiar to parents and youths who used the meal program during the spring. Each of the schools included in the spring program still will participate.
“We didn’t eliminate anything,” he said, noting some schools now offer bus stop service rather than drive-through pickup.
Drive-through service will be available at seven sites: MacArthur High School, Central Middle School, Crosby Park Elementary, Edison Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Pat Henry Elementary and Pioneer Park Elementary. Ghrayyeb said those sites were selected because of the consistency in the number of meals they served and because they are scattered across Lawton. Bus stops will be set strategically around those schools to ensure youths won’t have to walk too far.
The goal, he said, is to limit the amount of time that people are out in the summer heat while keeping the familiarity developed during the spring program.
“People are used to going there,” he said, of the schools that will be turned into bus stops. “There’s playgrounds there; kids can hang out there for a minute. They can eat there or get their food and head home.”
Ghrayyeb said there also is the sense of familiar for students already experiencing a traumatic change.
“I can go to school and get a meal. It doesn’t go away. That familiar touch doesn’t go away,” he said of students.
There is another familiar touch being carried over from the spring program: students still will pick up lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning. And, planning by local officials and smoothing out of national supply lines is allowing another change: the summer program won’t be limited to sandwiches and other “cold” foods easy to transport.
“We will do hot and cold food,” Ghrayyeb said, explaining that sourcing problems have been resolved and the nutrition program now has access to containers that will allow them to serve hot food, such as the chicken nuggets that children love.
And, he and his staff are determined to keep food coming to students who need it. Any student enrolled in LPS is eligible to pick up meals, as is any youth in Lawton under age 18, whether they attend LPS or not. The summer program is calculated on serving about 30 percent of the LPS student enrollment.
“We can handle more,” he said, he said, adding that some schools were extremely busy during the spring feeding program. “Some of the schools were serving just as much as they did on a regular day.”