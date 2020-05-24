More Information

LPS Summer Nutrition Program:

Free lunches and breakfasts will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Tuesday through through July 31.

Drive-through sites are:

MacArthur High School, 4400 E. Gore

Central Middle School, 1201 Fort Sill Blvd.

Crosby Park Elementary, 1602 NW Horton Blvd.

Edison Elementary, 5801 NW Columbia

Pat Henry Elementary, 1401 NW Bessie

Freedom Elementary 5720 Geronimo Road, Fort Sill

Pioneer Park Elementary, 3005 Angus Place

The district also has established bus stops where LPS buses will deliver meals, in neighborhoods surrounding those schools and at other LPS school sites.

Any student enrolled in Lawton Public Schools is eligible, as are any youth in Lawton under the age of 18.

Information on sites available at the Lawton Public Schools website: lawtonps.org.