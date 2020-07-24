Administrators with Lawton Public Schools have been debating the issue of masks in school and classroom settings for weeks.
LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime has said parents and LPS staff remain split over the issue of mandating masks or facial coverings in school settings, but the district will have all details set into place by the time students return to school Aug. 21.
Hime said this week that the district’s decision right now is recommending masks, and paper masks will be made available for students and staff to use. But, he also said most students and staff already have personal masks that they intend to wear at school.
“If someone forgets, we’ll have a box of disposable masks,” he said, adding the district is looking at buying a supply, to include smaller masks that will fit smaller children.
District officials have said previously they expect secondary students to wear masks when they change classes, because of crowded conditions in school hallways. There still is discussion about requiring students to wear masks on school buses (they are required for Lawton’s mass transit buses), although masks will be required for bus drivers. The decision also has been made to mandate masks in other situations, such as for secretarial/office staffs.
Hime said the issue has ramifications beyond health concerns, which is why points are being debated. For example, some skills require face-to-face learning (he said it is difficult to teach first graders to read if they and the teacher are wearing masks). And, while secondary students change classes each hour, elementary students do not.