Lawton Public Schools has put the finishing touches on its plan to begin offering free breakfast and lunch to all city youth under the age of 18, beginning Monday.
The district, like most school districts across the state, has a free and reduced-price lunch and breakfast program in place for students during the school year, but those youth won’t be going back to school before April 6, under a decision announced earlier this week by State Superintendent for Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister and relayed to LPS by Interim Superintendent Tom Thomas. The district staff, support staff and students have been on Spring Break this week.
State officials have said a decision on the remainder of the school year has not been publicly announced.
While students will remain out of class for at least two more weeks, the Lawton district announced it hold a free breakfast and lunch pickup service at most school sites. Those meals will be offered as a lunch for today/breakfast for tomorrow combo, “grab and go” meals that children will be able to pick up at participating schools between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The meals will be available for pickup in the drop-off lanes or front entrances of elementary schools and four of the city’s seven secondary schools.
The meals will be offered to all youth under the age of 18 in Lawton, whether they are LPS students or not. Registration is not required. Public access will not be allowed inside the schools. LPS administrators have not said how long the program will last.