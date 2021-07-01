Funding from a new education initiative will allow Lawton Public Schools to hire social workers to focus on the mental health of students.
Lawton Public Schools is among 181 school districts that received funding from the Oklahoma State Department of Education to hire school counselors and school-based mental health professionals under a program called Oklahoma School Counselor Corps. The state education department is using $35.7 million in federal relief to help Oklahoma schools meet the needs of students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lawton Public Schools is slated to receive $372,000.
Districts applied for Oklahoma School Counselor Corps grants to fund about half of the cost of salary and benefits for qualified positions through the 2023-2024 school year. In their applications, districts specified exact needs for school counselors, licensed school-based mental health professionals, social workers, recreational therapists and/or contract for eligible positions or services. Winning schools requested 222 school counselors, 36 licensed social workers, 54 licensed mental health professionals, four recreational therapists and 42 contracted services.
Lawton Public Schools will be seeking licensed social workers, said Superintendent Kevin Hime.
“Counselors are hard to find; there is a better chance of finding social workers,” Hime said, adding that while the state program is flexible, as far as the types of positions that may be funded, Lawton already is looking at another grant that would help it recruit licensed trained counselors.
Hime said the state program is a way for educators to help their students, explaining the goal is to help youth manage stressful issues inside and outside school, to make them more comfortable and to enhance their learning experience.
That goal keys into what State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said is the reason the counselor corps was created. Oklahoma’s student-to-school counselor ratio is 411-to-1, when the American School Counselor Association recommends 250-to-1.
“Schools have wrestled with inadequate numbers of counselors and mental health professionals for far too long,” Hofmeister said, in a statement. “Oklahoma children suffer from a higher rate of trauma than children in most other states, and the pandemic has only exacerbated such adversity. These grants can bring transformational change to schools, some of which have not had a single school counselor. With academic success dependent on student well-being, this marks a critical investment for our students.”
Hime said the funding will provide Lawton with $124,000 a year over the three-year life of the grant, which the district will match to provide four or five social workers, potentially more, depending on the ratio of part-time to full-time workers.
“The biggest challenge is to find the high level of employees that we need,” he said, adding education already is experiencing a shortage of trained and licensed professionals across the spectrum of mental health expertise. “That’s what’s great about the flexibility, not hiring one particular person.”
While the goal is to have the personnel in place when the 2021-2022 school year begins in August, Hime said the reality of shortages may prevent that from happening by Day One of. While LPS administrators acknowledge the need, Hime said there still is the problem of finding qualified people.
“There is a struggle,” he said, adding one way LPS is attempting to tackle that shortage is looking at the idea of coaxing retired school counselors back on a part-time basis. “This money may help us do it.”