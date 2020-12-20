Lawton Public Schools will offer its Grab and Go meal program over its two-week Christmas Break, but this time students will have many more options for pickup sites.
The district provided students with 14 meals — seven days of breakfast and lunch — over Thanksgiving when LPS was on a week-long break, but all those meals were picked up at one site: Central Middle School.
This time, students and their parents will have 11 options for meal pickup sites, and as a result, the district anticipates more families will take advantage of the program. While every student enrolled in Lawton Public Schools qualifies for the free meals under the nutrition program, anybody in Lawton under age 18 is allowed to participate by simply picking up a package. As a result, LPS is preparing to serve 23,100 meals to youth on Dec. 21 and another 23,100 on Dec. 28, said LPS Chief Operating Officer Jason James.
School board member Patty Neuwirth, noting 685 students were served about 9,500 meals at Thanksgiving, said district officials took what they learned at Thanksgiving “and expanded it to 11 sites.” The Monday of Thanksgiving week, district officials said traffic was backed up onto the nearby arterial as parents lined up in vehicles to take delivery of meals for their children, and as a result, some opted out of participating.
Monday, traffic congestion will be eased because those parents will have sites in various parts of the city from which to choose: Eisenhower High School; Central and MacArthur middle schools; and the elementary school sites of Cleveland, Freedom, Hugh Bish, Lincoln, Pioneer Park, Pat Henry, Sullivan Village and Ridgecrest. Meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
James said Lawton Public Schools’ Sodexo meal program is partnering with Cameron University Sodexo to make the meal pickup program work, collaborating on meals and preparation. Lawton Public Schools has been offering a broad-based nutrition program for students since spring, refining what it learned over the summer to offer a program this fall that ensures all of its virtual students have meals just as they would if they were in traditional school. And, because of an extension granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, those meals — at both pickup sites and in school settings — can be offered for free.
“Due to the large demand, we felt it was important to increase the number of sites we made available to our families,” James said. “We hope the turnout will be greater now that we are in our neighborhood schools and that there will be no major traffic issues. We are excited to have a partnership with Cameron University’s Sodexo team as well. They will be assisting with meal preparations for the two days of distribution.”
District officials said if one site runs out of pre-packaged meals on pickup day, parents will be advised of alternate sites where meals still are available.
School board member Carla Clodfelter said her grandchildren used the program over Thanksgiving and she gave the program an endorsement.
“The meals were wonderful,” she said.
Neuwirth said the district is working to ensure all youths have access to the nutrition program.
“We don’t want any of our kids going hungry,” she said.