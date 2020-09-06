Students enrolled in Lawton Public Schools are among those who will benefit from a federal decision to provide school meals at no cost.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said Monday the U.S. Department of Agriculture had taken action allowing summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children through Dec. 31 or until funding runs out, as part of federal action to offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The action allows Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option meals to be served in all areas at no cost; to serve meals outside of the typically-required group settings and meal times; to waive meal pattern requirements as necessary; and to allow parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children.
LPS officials said Thursday that, effective immediately, all LPS students will eat breakfast and lunch at no charge.
"Our job is to serve our students," said LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime. "Anytime we can meet their needs and expand our services, especially with free meals, it's a big deal. We never want our kids to worry about their next meal."
Daniel Ghrayyeb, child nutrition director, said the decision affects virtual and in-person students.
"This is a huge benefit to all of our families. We want to feed any student that is by one of our schools," Ghrayyeb said. "Virtual families can pick up food at school closest to them. We have that information for virtual families to make their reservations for meals on our website (lawtonps.org) under Child Nutrition."
LPS officials are asking families to complete the Free/Reduced lunch application form to ensure their meal payment status is in place when the waiver expires at year's end. Information can be found at https://lawton.gabbarthost.com/493571_3
The district said lunch balances will remain a student's account, to be used after the federal waiver expires. Students with a current balance who have not completed a Free/Reduced meal application should do so, because qualification will clear the balance.
Families are asked to check the LPS website (lawtonps.org) and social media platforms for updated information about meal pickups and distribution for virtual families.