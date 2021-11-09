LPS students honored at national FFA convention

Two Lawton Public School students received high honors at the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Madison Muller, a junior at MacArthur High School, placed first in the nation in her division in the Agriscience fair. Colby Gilpen, a 2019 graduate of MacArthur, received an FFA American Farmer degree, the highest honor presented by the organization.
Muller received her award for a presentation on how labeling effects consumer purchases. She surveyed a wide range of people to see how things included — and not included — in product labels impact sales.
She said that she was inspired to create the survey and presentation through her struggles with Crohn’s disease, a chronic digestive disorder that caused her to pay close attention to labels when purchasing food. Through her research, she found that two of the most major concerns in labeling are price, and country of origin.
Muller has been involved with the FFA since she was in eighth grade, but she’s had a long history with the work of agriculture.
“My grandparents had a farm,” Muller said. “And I grew up helping them out around it. I joined the FFA because of that but I had no idea how much I’d come to love it. It’s changed my life.”
Muller started work on her presentation in her sophomore year. The COVID-19 pandemic caused her presentation to be delayed, but she continued to work and refine her information.
After graduation, Muller intends to earn a degree in agricultural communication.
Colby Gilpen began working toward the American Farmer degree in his junior year of high school. He had been a member of the FFA since he was in the eighth grade.
The process of earning the degree is a long one, made even longer for Gilpen by the pandemic, but he decided, after the delay, to stick it out.
“Sometimes you have to take little steps so you don’t get lost,” Gilpen said.
Gilpen’s project was to document his effectiveness in selling cattle, a business he says is always unpredictable. Receiving the degree after graduating in 2019 was an emotional experience.
“I got to put back on the blue and gold jacket, and getting the certificate really helps to retire your jacket,” Gilpen said. “Every time I see it now, it’s memory lane.”
Gilpen is a sophomore at Cameron University, studying agricultural business management. He said that the FFA had a huge impact on his life.
“I couldn’t have done it without the people I was surrounded by,” Gilpen said. “It takes a village to raise someone, and I had a good village.”