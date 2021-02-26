Donating to Parker Pointe Group Home is personal for Marisa Rios.
Rios is president of the Lawton High School Key Club, which put together gift bags for the 16 residents of the home on Thursday. The bags included books, hygiene products, small stuffed toys, hand-made face-masks, and hand-written encouragement cards as well as some belated Valentine gifts, Rios said.
“This year their project was to make a connection between our DHS homes and our foster homes in order to let them know that they have somebody who supports them,” said Rios.
The bags were part of an annual outreach program created by the club’s district president, said Rios. This year the group chose the Parker Pointe Girls’ Home. However, for Rios, there was a personal reason for choosing the girls’ home.
“Personally I enjoy it a lot because I personally have lived in a home like this is with my family in a homeless shelter,” Rios said. “I know what it feels like to have those people helping you and that help actually makes a really big difference. So, being able to be the one helping, it feels like I’m kind of being able to pay back what people did for me.”
The bags will be distributed to each resident of the home, said Sunshine Fixico, a therapist at Parker Pointe.
“These bags offer our residents a lot of hope that someone in the community is thinking about them,” Fixico said. “The Key Club does such wonderful things for the community and these care packages are just one of those things. The girls here will really appreciate them.”