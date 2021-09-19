Lawton Public Schools is launching a new strategic planning initiative this fall, beginning with a survey to hear from the community and stakeholders about their hopes and dreams for Lawton schools and students.
“Our mission is to prepare Life Ready graduates and create opportunities for our students,” LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime said. “It is key that we hear from our stakeholders. Their input is vital to this process.”
The school district is working with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and the K20 Center for Education Community Renewal at the University of Oklahoma to facilitate the Continuous Strategic Improvement (CSI) process.
The process is allowing community members to complete an online survey about the district’s future at the district’s website: www.lawtonps.org. Community forums also will be held in the coming months; details will be announced at a later date. The survey will close Oct. 15.
School board President Patty Neuwirth said she urges all members of the district and community to participate in the process.
“The board team is excited to be implementing the collaborative CSI process, which has resulted in important goal-setting and remarkable improvement in all districts committed to the process,” Neuwirth said. “We are looking forward to engaging and seeking input from students, teachers, parents, staff, business and community partners to ensure that community expectations and district priorities are aligned as we plan for the future.”
Planning teams involving community, business and school district representatives will use student achievement data, results from the survey and forums, and research to develop the five-year continuous improvement strategic plan.
A proposed plan is expected to be presented to the school board for approval in mid-2022.