Lawton Public Schools said late Friday that it had received information of probable positive COVID-19 cases at MacArthur High School.
The cases directly affect an athletic organization that was in the midst of summer weights, district officials said without identifying the sport. Appropriate safety measures were taken and the district is in communication with the Comanche County Health Department for confirmation.
HIPPA requirements do not allow identification of those who tested positive.
LPS reported its first positive case of COVID-19 two weeks ago, and district officials said they continue to monitor and verify reports received. As more community members opt for COVID-19 testing, it is important that parents and staff remain in contact and communicate information for the safety of others, with information provided to school leadership or administrators at the school site, district officials said.
They also said the district’s priority upon hearing of a probable positive case is to reach out to staff or parents affected and communicate the next steps, as they align with safety guidelines and procedures.
Due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the district cannot release the names or details of the cases. Parents are asked to follow recommendations if they are contacted by the health department.
Personal health procedures and extra disinfecting measures continue to be in place in the district. District leadership also remains in constant communication with and in full cooperation with the health department.
District officials said summer athletics are voluntary, and parents with concerns may keep their children home. If parents take that action, they are asked to notify their child’s coach.
Additional information is available by contacting the Comanche County Health Department, (580) 248-5890.