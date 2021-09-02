Lawton Public Schools is warning its parents about safety protocols, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the district and across Oklahoma.
LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime sent out a letter to parents Sunday, advising them the district is working directly with county health officials to address COVID-19 for the protection of students, staff and families. Lynn Cordes, LPS executive director of communications, said the letter was prompted by confusion on quarantine expectations.
“He wanted to remind families of the guidelines and exceptions to quarantines,” Cordes said.
As of Monday, Lawton Public Schools has had 107 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 since school resumed Aug. 12.
Lawton Public Schools followed recommendations from Brandie Combs, director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Region 5, in setting a COVID-19 policy for students and staff, a recommendation Combs made to all superintendents in Region 5 before school resumed. The LPS policy states that if a student is considered a close contact of a positive individual, the Comanche County Health Department recommends the child quarantine as a precaution and to protect others.
“You are expected to comply by keeping your child from all public and social settings, including school and daycare,” Hime said, in his letter.
There are exceptions:
• Individuals who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, having completed their series of shots at least 14 days before their first exposure.
• Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days and recovered.
• If masks were worn by the positive case and by the contact, the contact may attend class while continuing to wear a mask, but should quarantine from any other activities such as athletics.
Close contact means being within 6 feet of a person with COVID for 15 cumulative minutes if both individuals did not consistently wear a mask over their nose or mouth; or within 3 feet of a person with COVID for 15 cumulative minutes regardless of mask usage.
LPS also is following quarantine timelines approved by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, with Hime suggesting families use the timeline best for them:
• Quarantine for 10 days and then return to school on day 11, but only if parents continue to monitor the child for symptoms. The student should wear a mask.
• Quarantine for seven days and take a COVID test on or after day five. If the test is negative, the child may return to school on day eight, only if parents continue to monitor the child for symptoms. Student should wear a mask. “Negative test” documentation should be brought to the child’s school.
• 14 day quarantine from date of exposure.
Hime has said Lawton Public Schools will continue policies it put into effect last school year, to include tackling the issue of closure on a site-by-site basis, if incidents of COVID-19 increase to extreme levels at a specific school. The district has not had to take that step this year, Cordes said. As with last year, students who cannot attend traditional in-person classes will use the virtual option to keep up with classwork.
Lawton Public Schools is asking its staff and students to refrain from coming to school or work if they are sick, or if someone in their household is positive for COVID, even if they are not. Students and staff should notify their school or supervisor as soon as they test positive, and should not come to school or work if they are waiting for results, under the district’s policy.
District administrators also remind residents that, under the directive of the bill Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law in late May, school boards may not require masks to be worn. But, Hime said the district is encouraging the use of masks by students and staff “as an additional measure of protection.” Officials also will continue to encourage people to take further steps to protect themselves and others, to include encouraging social distancing, frequent handwashing, and using hand sanitizer.
Information about the latest COVID-19 data is available on the LPS COVID summary page: https://www.lawtonps.org/page/lps-covid-summary