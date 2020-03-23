Lawton Public Schools will have a prescription pick up today and Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. Parents/guardians may pick up their child’s prescription (not over-the-counter) medication from their child’s school. Pick-up will be drive-thru only in front of the school. A photo identification card is required. The only individuals allowed to pick up the medication is the parent/guardian of the child prescribed the medication or be 18 years of age and the medication is in their name
LPS providing parents a means to pick up their child's medication
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawton Public Schools adjusting schedules, activities
- Hit and run driver arrested following injury wreck
- Comanche Nation gaming closure decision for greater good
- Job opportunities available at the Comanche County Health Department
- Memorial Hospital to open drive-through clinic to screen for COVID-19
- County courthouse to close
- City officials mull new tenant for west industrial park
- Local restaurants make adjustments
- Cache Road Liquor & Wine offers compassion to lift customer spirits
- City extends emergency provisions, closes restaurants, bars