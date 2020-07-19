Lawton Public Schools will offer parents three educational options for their children when the district returns to school Aug. 21.
LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime has said the district will continue with plans set into place earlier this year, which would return students to class later in August, rather than earlier in the month, as is traditional. Hime also said district administrators have been meeting weekly for most of the summer, ironing out the details that will provide a safe learning environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those actions will go beyond a renewed commitment to sanitation protocols, social distancing requirements and discussions about masks. Hime said the district will be offering parents three options for returning students, but none will be a complete return to “normal” classroom settings from years past.
The closest will be the Traditional Model, a hybrid of traditional classroom settings with virtual days offered in situations where in-class settings are not possible. That may be inclement weather, but it also may be reactions to COVID-19.
“There is no more traditional school,” Hime said.
Hime said this option fits into the goal LPS already was working toward, no more snow days. Instead, when students can’t come to school, the district will move to the option of educating students at home. He said the technique applies equally to snow days, to situations where a student may get the flu, or when a household is under quarantine.
In those situations, a student will “log on and keep up with classmates,” he said, adding the district will be able to overcome circumstances as they arise.
“With our technology world, we can keep kids connected,” he said, of an option that will be provided for all grade levels.
Hime said the Blended Model is designed for secondary students (grades sixth through 12), with the district providing some courses online and some at school. He said this option addresses what educators say is important to students in this age range: extracurricular activities.
“There’s a lot of research that taking extracurricular activities has a great positive effect on students,” Hime said. “We want to continue to offer those.”
Hime said this option would appeal to parents who aren’t comfortable with putting their children in school with “1,200 kids every day.” In the blended environment, students can go to school virtually while taking some courses (such as extracurricular) in person. It also will appeal to those students enrolled concurrently at Great Plains Technology Center and Cameron University.
The third option is what Hime called full virtual mode, where all learning and participation takes place online. This option is open to all grade levels and corresponds to traditional class curriculum. Hime said parents who select this option for their children still would be able to sign up for activities such as sports.
Hime said the bottom line is still the same, no matter what option a parent selects.
“You are still a Lawton Public Schools student. You’re one of ours,” he said.
As the district moves closer to start time, parents will be part of the decision process. The district will release a new survey for parents to complete on July 27. Running through Aug. 2, one of the survey’s primary goals is identifying what learning model students will use, said Lynn Cordes, LPS communications director.
“One thing we hope to hear from parents is what model they want to choose,” she said, adding that the district will begin notifying parents about their options.
Hime said that is important to help the district with staffing, but it also will help administrators and other staff members identify and resolve potential issues.
“So many things are going on and it’s moving so fast,” he said, of actions made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic.
One major question where solutions still are being discussed concerns masks, and it’s one that concerns parents.
The results of the first survey indicated 60 percent of the responding parents want to send their children back to traditional school, as long as safety precautions are in place. Parents are split over whether they want students to wear masks, with 5-10 percent saying they won’t send their children back if the district doesn’t mandate masks and an equal number won’t send their children back under a mask mandate.
Hime said there are other issues to consider with masks beyond the health concern. For example, some skills require face-to-face learning: it is difficult to teach first graders to read if both they and the teachers are wearing masks.
On the other side of the argument, especially at the secondary level: students crowded in hallways during class changes. That decision was made earlier this summer: when students walk in hallways, they will be expected to wear masks. Hime compares it to requiring students to wear identification badges.
“Masks will be a safety protocol,” he said, adding there still is discussion about requiring students to wear masks while traveling on school buses.
The masks are a safety measure to protect both students and the 2,500 adults who work for LPS, Hime said, explaining some of the district’s safety protocols will encourage staff to wear masks.
“There is no reason not to wear it, except for relationships in small classrooms,” Hime said, adding that secretarial/office staffs will wear masks.
Other decisions: All but essential personnel will be kept out of buildings (while parents may be permitted inside schools, they will have to wear masks) and gatherings will be kept small (don’t look for school assemblies). Hime said while smaller groups may be permitted in cafeterias, the preferred method will be eating in classrooms, with cafeterias providing “grab and go” meals, the same technique used in the district’s summer nutrition program.
Hime said the bottom line for the 2020-2021 school year is flexibility.
“We’re really emphasizing flexibility,” he said.