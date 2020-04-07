Lawton Public Schools students began picking up their packets of information for Distance Learning on Monday.
Several teachers will be using Google Classroom for students to receive assignments. For students with online connectivity, there is no need to pick up a hard copy paper packet.
Following is the schedule to pick up packets:
Elementary families:
If you have a 3rd-5th grade student who does not have online connectivity at home or the classroom teacher has instructed students to pick up a hard copy packet, be sure to read the PICK UP directions below.
We believe a hard copy packet is more appropriate for our Pre-K through second grade students, so we are asking for their packets to be picked up as well.
If you are picking up meals during the lunch period, feel free to pick up the packets at that time to avoid two trips.
If you indicated on the survey that your household needed basic school supplies, those will be available at the packet pick up, as well.
If you indicated on the survey that you needed help getting the packets, you will be contacted by a staff member of the school.
Freedom parents will receive information directly from the school about their pick-up process.
Middle school families:
If you have a middle school student who does not have online connectivity to Google Classroom, please pick up a hard copy packet at your student’s home school from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today or Wednesday. It will be a curbside pickup at the student’s school.
High school families:
If you have a high school student who does not have online connectivity to Google Classroom, please wait to hear from your home school for date and time to pick up the packets. It will be a curbside pickup at the student’s home school arranged by individual school site between today and Thursday.
If you indicated on the survey that you needed help getting the packets, you will be contacted by a staff member of the school.
If you have not been contacted by your student’s teacher, please call 580-357-6900 and follow the phone instructions.