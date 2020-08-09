The classroom wing of the new Eisenhower Middle School is essentially complete, clearing the way for teachers to begin moving into their classrooms beginning Monday, Lawton Public Schools officials said.
Construction on the new school located between the existing middle school on the west and Eisenhower High School on the east has been under way for more than a year, with project manager Crossland Construction promising the building would be ready for occupancy when students and staff return to campus later this month.
AIP architect Corey Miller said workers have begun moving boxes into the classroom wing, with Eisenhower Middle School Principal Beverly Mattingly saying teachers would begin setting up their classrooms Monday.
“We had some electricians come down with COVID-19 and that set construction back a bit, but we fully expect the school to be fully open for the open house on the 21st and the first day of school on the 24th,” Mattingly said, of district plans to turn Aug. 21 into a teacher/parent/student meet and greet so classes can begin Aug. 24.
According to Miller, contractors have completed inspection of all classroom furniture and begun placing it, while the first boxes have been delivered from the old school. According to Crossland Construction’s schedule, classrooms (located in the east wing) and gymnasiums and the wrestling rooms (located on the west side of the school) are essentially complete, as is the kitchen area (also on the west side of the building).
“It all looked great,” Miller said of the furniture, noting some minor damage was found on some items and they will be replaced.
Ryan Rebsaman, Crossland Construction’s Oklahoma City division manager, said contractors now are working on the punch list in the gym and locker room, and anticipating moving to the punch list for the cafeteria, media center and administrative areas next. In the meantime, Rebsaman said contractors are working in the entry way and were installing glass window walls earlier this week.
In the auditorium — the only area of the building that will not be completed when students return to school — workers are installing the floor and making “good headway,” Rebsaman said. Crossland Project Manager Joshua Jacox has said delivery of the seating for the auditorium would be delayed because the manufacturing plant closed down during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, delivery is expected this month, officials said.
Rebsaman said officials also are analyzing a drainage problem that became evident during heavy rains last week, which caused water to pond in the parking lot. That work may include adding another inlet, he said.
Mattingly said staff members are looking forward to completion of the new school.
“We’re very excited and so happy that we’re finally getting into a nice building,” she said. “We expect right at 900 students this year, but we’re not sure how many are going virtual. We currently have 900 enrolled and we should get the count on how many are coming to the building and how many are going virtual very soon.”
Once the new school is completed, the existing Eisenhower Middle School will be demolished and that space converted to parking and ballfields, work set for completion in Phase 2, contractors said.
Chris Wilson, correspondent, also contributed to this story.