For most high school students, summer is a time to chill, play some video games or veg out on the couch, but not for all.
Thanks to a new Lawton Public Schools program, some students are learning skills and earning a paycheck.
Around 21 LPS students are taking advantage of a newly instituted program that allows them to work part time for the school district while learning skills they can take with them after graduation all while earning a wage that is fair, said Jack Hanna, executive director of operations for LPS.
“It’s an opportunity to learn something new,” said Lawton sophomore Noah Smith. “This is real work; they don’t baby us. I’m learning construction and that could help me find work when I graduate.”
So far, Smith and his fellow co-workers have learned how to tile floors, put in ceilings and remodel bathrooms while working with maintenance crews at Tomlinson Middle School and Edison Elementary.
The program has two objectives, said Hanna. The first is to assist the understaffed operations side of the school. The pandemic left several gaps in the maintenance division and other areas and the district is hoping to temporarily fill those holes with part-time labor.
The second, and most important, said Hanna is to get students involved in the job market. Hanna said students will learn skills like interacting with adults, showing up for work on time, responsibility and even how to fill out applications and W-2s.
“We’re introducing them into the workforce to kind of get them prepared to see what the workforce looks like,” said Hanna.” They get the educational side, for sure, but having life experiences and hands-on job training is huge as well.”
The program is only in its second week, Hanna said but already it is looking promising.
“It’s going good so far,” Hanna said. “We’ve filled 21 positions and we’re still looking for more. We have kids on a renovation crew that's working in Edison, we have kids at a warehouse working, and then we have kids at elementary schools, middle schools and high schools helping our custodial staff get the classrooms cleaned out top to bottom. So, they’re a big help.”
“I like working for LPS,” said Alex Yellowfish, a junior. “We get to work in the AC all day and its better than being outside at the waterpark where I worked before. It’s helping me learn more responsibility and life skills and the pay is better, too.”
Smith and Yellowfish both said they will come back if the district offers the program again.
“I think after we go through the summer, we'll have an after-action meeting to see what we can do to maybe enhance and grow the program and maybe expand it into an after-school program,” said Hanna.
The district still has openings, Hanna said. He encouraged any student looking for work to apply on the school’s website.
“I'm definitely excited to have more young people,” Hanna said. “Because, unfortunately, sometimes young people get the stigma that they're lazy. They like playing on computers and video games, but that’s not true at all. We’ve got a bunch of great kids. I mean, good attitudes, just learning how to be in the workforce.”