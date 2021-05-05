Lawton Public Schools named their choice for Teacher of the Year and First Class teacher of the year for 2021 during an awards ceremony Tuesday.
Second grade teacher Amanda Mack of Crosby Park Elementary took home the top honor of the night when she was named LPS Teacher of the Year. Mack has been a teacher for 14 years and this is her first year teaching second grade. She competed against six other finalists.
“There are no words it is just indescribable to have this honor and just I’m truly appreciative,” said Mack. “I want to start out by thanking God for giving me the ability to do what I love to do every day. It’s not just a job, it is my home away from home.”
Melanie Nungesser, principal of Crosby Park Elementary, described Mack as constantly raising the bar to provide the optimal learning experience for all students and while soft spoken, commands the room in a way that is truly incredible to behold. What happens in the classroom is nothing short of magic in the portfolio.
“I believe my greatest contributions and accomplishments and education are the relationships I’ve grown with my students and parents,” Mack said. “While academics are extremely important, the love and patience I show my students surpasses all.”
Rookie Lawton High School English teacher, Cole Lehr, took home the honor of First Class Teacher of the Year. Lehr teachers senior and freshman English, assistant coach of the boys basketball team and head coach of the freshman basketball team.
“I just graduated college and I was really kind of struggling with finding my purpose in life, but I knew I wanted to make an impact somewhere,” Lehr said. “My dad has been in the education system for a long time. He told me about a career fair coming up so I kind of just decided to get into teaching and coaching, and it’s been even better than I thought it was going to be, I love it even more than I thought I ever could.”
Lehr’s peers said his engagement and teaching methods are completely on par with the veteran teachers. They said the work he does with the students outside of the classroom is excellent.
Worrying about and missing the students over the break was something that surprised Lehr during his first year, Lehr said.
LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime opened the ceremony with praise for teachers and staff during a difficult year. He then presented awards to LPS Champions of Children and recognized special guests.
“This year the education world has been turned upside down,” Hime said. “But our educators and teachers rose to the occasion and provided for our students with flexibility in place to grow and be loved and supported. During these uncharted times, I’m proud to say we did it. When I say we, my part was pretty small. It was the teachers and the staff and the people in the building today, that did it.”
The Teacher of the Year was awarded $6,000 in cash and prizes. Each of the six finalists also received $500 from the Lawton Public Schools Foundation, a year’s membership to the YMCA and flex passes to enjoy the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra.