Some of the adjustments being implemented for Lawton Public Schools students this year aren't associated with COVID-19.
Elementary and middle school students in the district will see earlier start times when school resumes Monday, courtesy of adjustments put into place to allow more time between bus route runs so students arrive at school on time.
Members of the Lawton Board of Education voted in May to send middle school students to school 20 minutes earlier this school year, meaning their day will begin at 8:05 a.m. (rather than 8:25 a.m.) and end at 2:55 p.m. Elementary students will start 25 minutes earlier, or at 8:45 a.m. (rather than 9:10 a.m.) and get out of class at 3:35 p.m. High school students will keep the same day they had last school year: 7:35 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.
The change also comes with a later start date for the first day of school, a change put into place by district administrators in response to adults who said they didn't want to return to classes in early August. The Aug. 24 start date for the 2020-2021 school year is about two weeks later than students began last school year.
Rick Owens, assistant superintendent of educational services, has said the new start times mean there will be 30 minutes between high school and middle school bus runs and 40 minutes between middle school and elementary school runs. Because of a shortage of bus drivers, most drivers run multiple routes in the morning and afternoon, with three runs calculated to address high school, middle school and elementary school students.
While some changes were made in the 2019-2020 school year to address a problem with buses arriving after the school day had begun, they weren't enough to fully compensate for the time needed between runs.
The adjusted school start schedule was the result of six months of work by LPS administrators, Owens told the school board in May, noting "We think they can make this work, with times between runs." Brenda Hatch, executive director of educational services said the recommending committee analyzed a variety of scenarios that were presented to administrators across the district, and the resulting start times were those that worked best for the majority of grade levels.
LPS Executive Director of Communications Lynn Cordes reminded parents that some bus routes have changed, in response to adjustments the district has made to balance student needs with protocols keeping students and staff safe from COVID-19. The bus schedule is available through the Lawton Public Schools website (lawtonps.org) under the Bus Routes link. Cordes said changes to any routes will be posted on that link.
Parents also are reminded that students must wear masks while they are on the buses and will sit in assigned seats to help with contact tracing should a student test positive for COVID-19.