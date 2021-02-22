Edison Elementary students will continue virtual learning for two more days, before being moved to two other school sites while damages are repaired in their school.
A broken water pipe, caused by last week's frigid temperatures, flooded every classroom in the school and that damage must be repaired, Superintendent Kevin Hime said. As a result, students will continue virtual learning today and Wednesday, before being moved to two other schools.
Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will be attending Learning Tree Academy, 1908 NW 38th. Grades first through fifth will attend Adams Elementary, 3501 NW Ferris. Students will be bused from Edison to their respective sites.