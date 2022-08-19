Lawton Public Schools has made adjustments to its security systems, but that hasn’t meant leaving students without police protection, Superintendent Kevin Hime said.
Lawton students returned to classes for the 2022-2023 year last week, and like schools across the nation, one of the hot topics was campus security.
“Obviously, we look at the best way to secure our buildings,” Hime said. “It’s been a lot of time looking at research, and at different ways of what works best.”
Hime said district administrators have been working with state agencies, planning assessments of school sites and discussing upgrades. Hime said that, along with working with LPS Chief of Police David Hornbeck, decisions were made on the best methods to protect students and staff.
What hasn’t been done is cutting the number of police officers who work for the district, Hime said, explaining while Hornbeck is “down a few officers,” LPS has not cut staff positions. Hime said LPS isn’t any different than other police departments in the area and across the country who are having difficulty recruiting. So, while positions may be empty, they haven’t been cut, he said.
“It’s hard to stay at full staff, due to the job, market,” he said.
Hime said adjustments also have been made to exactly how officers are used at school sites.
Assigned officers remain the same: elementary school sites share police officers, while secondary schools have officers assigned to specific campuses.
“One officer may be assigned to three or four elementary schools, but they are still assigned to each secondary school,” Hime said, noting, for example, Lawton High School will still have an officer assigned to its campus this school year.
What has changed is exactly how those officers will be working. Hime said the emphasis this school year will be to have officers checking the outside of the building, monitoring who is coming on the grounds before they get into a building.
“It’s more of a change of duties and responsibilities,” he said, explaining administrators have decided campuses are best served with officers being outside the building, keeping people outside.
That means people will be seeing officers outside the buildings more often, checking doors to ensure they are locked and all locks are working properly, and identifying people as they come onto and across campuses.
“It’s something we routinely do, looking for soft spots,” he said, adding the goal is to prevent trespassers from entering the building, rather than having to confront someone once he gets inside.
And, the new measures work hand-in-glove with security upgrades Lawton Public Schools has been making for several years, courtesy of a Capital Improvements Program that voters approved to fund upgrades. The goal is limiting access points, Hime said, of plans that are restricting entrance to one main entrance that is kept locked.
Hime said the only time an outside door is left unlocked is when it leads to another locked door, and one of the district’s goals is to installing a second set of doors in most schools. He said the goal there is to make schools more inviting, but that still means limiting visitors to vestibules or foyers that lead to offices. So, someone can’t get into another part of the school (where students might be) without a staff member allowing it.
That also means the district is continuing its effort to install security fencing around schools — particularly elementary ones — to protect its occupants.
“Better fences secure playgrounds,” he said, of a point of access outsiders may have with students without security fencing. “Our goal is to keep people we don’t want out of buildings, off of our playgrounds, off our property.”
Hime said while security measures haven’t been completed at all district sites, work is continuing.
“We discuss that at the building level all the time: how do we make it safer?” Hime said. “There are a lot more cameras than we’ve ever had; officers have access to those (cameras) on their iPads. They monitor traffic. A lot of schools have guards stationed. There are some things we’re looking at doing, after consulting other experts.
“I promise you, security is No. 1 on all of our minds.”
School board member Zeldon Rice, a former LPS employee, said the school board realizes those enhanced security upgrades won’t take place immediately, but the district still is working to protect students.
“Right now, all the schools are still locked,” he said. “It’s going to take some time to do that.”