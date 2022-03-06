Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said the district will lift its mask mandate, effective Monday.
In communications sent out Friday to parents and community members, Hime said that after talking to local health and community officials, the district decided to make masks optional for students and staff. The directive will include Freedom Elementary School, located on Fort Sill.
“We will continue to monitor our numbers and make necessary adjustments as needed if numbers spike,” Hime said.