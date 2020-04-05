Students enrolled in Lawton Public Schools will begin learning Monday in a new environment.
The district, along with public school districts across the state, officially launched its distance learning plan for students, the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s answer to a COVID-19 pandemic that prompted closure of all public school buildings. Students haven’t been in school since Spring Break began March 12, and The State Board of Education has directed that all school buildings remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
The directive also gave school districts until April 6 to craft distance learning plans that will allow students to continue their education.
While there aren’t requirements forcing students to “attend” school in alternative ways, Interim Superintendent Tom Thomas urged LPS parents to encourage their children to participate because teachers want students to be able to progress quickly with their studies when school resumes in August.
“Without this, a student may need significant remediation next year,” Thomas said of those who don’t engage in distance learning.
Thomas said the district was crafting a learning plan that incorporates a variety of methods to ensure all students may participate.
Brenda Hatch, LPS executive director of elementary education and professional development, said district personnel crafted a plan that will provide education in three tiers, offering five weeks worth of instruction for every student. She said parents were part of that work, explaining LPS teachers were told to contact their parents by phone for a survey to determine whether they have technology capabilities or would need hard copies of lesson plans.
“Our goal was to reach out to all of our families,” she said, adding that teachers were able to reach 10,300 students.
After compiling results, district administrators devised a plan that provides a basic lesson plan for each grade, kindergarten through Grade 12, for a five-week period.
“For equity sake, they all have a baseline lesson,” Hatch said, adding that while some teachers may provide additional activities, every participating student will receive the same basics.
Tier 1 will be for students who can log onto devices at home and have the internet connection to use Google Classroom. Tier 2 students may not be able to access Google Classroom, but have electronic devices that allow them to access learning materials digitally. Tier 3 students don’t have any digital access and will rely on printed lesson plans that will be distributed this week.
Hatch said hard packets will be distributed to middle school and high school students beginning Monday; elementary students will begin receiving their packets Tuesday. Distribution details have been released to parents, district administrators said, noting they will be directed to sites for curbside service that will allow them to indicate their child/children’s grade(s). Hatch said some parents indicated that children also will need basic supplies (pencils and paper, for example) and packets for those families will include those items.
LPS also will have all five weeks of lesson plans and accompanying materials posted on its website (lawtonps.org), beginning Monday, under the tab District Learning Family Resources. That listing will include resources for families trying to facilitate their children’s learning opportunities, said Lynn Cordes, LPS executive director of communications.
Hatch and Cordes said district officials are working hard to share the information in as many formats as possible, including the texting function that allows the district to send alerts and updates to parents.
Hatch and Rick Owens, executive director of secondary education, acknowledge that creating the distance learning plan has been challenging. Hatch said while some may not be familiar with Google Classroom, for example, many teachers are and staff members will be helping each other to make the system work.
What won’t happen is traditional learning, where students complete and submit assignments for grading and then the assignments are returned to them.
“There will not be an exchange of papers back and forth,” Hatch said, adding teachers will have a more flexible learning environment: “I’ll give you feedback, but not traditional assignments.”
Hatch and Owens said teachers are following the State Department of Education directive that no student will be negatively impacted because of school closures. While student grades will be lowered from what they were on March 12 because they did not participate in the distance learning curriculum, students will be able to raise their grades.
“This is an opportunity, by participating with lessons, to raise that grade,” Hatch said.
While students who were “on target” to advance to the next grade when school resumes will do so, Hatch said the district cannot say every student will be promoted because some may have been failing before Spring Break.
Owens said no secondary grades will be negatively impacted by the district’s closure of school sites. And, seniors who were on track to graduate in May still will graduate.
“This is a time for enrichment,” Owens said, of the lesson plans to be provided to secondary students. “They’ll all have the opportunity to improve their grades.”
Hatch said the district set a goal for teachers of weekly contact with students and some teachers already have been doing that, setting up virtual meetings and doing things such as reading to children. The intent is to maintain contact and ensure students receive the help they need.
“It’s been a learning curve for everyone; that’s been the biggest issue,” Owens said. “Not everyone is familiar with Google Classroom or Zoom. We’ve worked through it. The teachers are excellent and on board, and working hard to be ready to go by Monday.”
“This is new for all of us,” Hatch said. “We’re excited that we will move forward with providing some opportunity for education.
“We know there will be bumps in the road, barriers not experienced yet.”
Among the bumps already identified: some students are not yet part of the plan.
Teachers reached 10,300 students in last week’s surveys, meaning there are about 3,000 students who weren’t contacted. Hatch said some had contact numbers that didn’t work; others are assumed to have left Lawton. LPS is asking those parents to call Shoemaker Education Center, 357-6900, and follow the voice prompt that will allow them to leave voice messages for secondary or elementary administrators so that information can be forwarded to the appropriate school for contact.
“We need to hear from you,” Hatch said.