Twelve teams gathered on the auditorium stage inside of Central Middle School on Friday morning with one thing on their minds: books.
Thirty-six students studied rigorously, memorizing book titles, authors and quotes from a selection of 16 books in order to compete in Lawton Public School’s “Battle of the Books.”
Allegra Robertson is a librarian with Lawton Public Schools and the coordinator for this year’s district-wide “Battle of the Books.”
“The Battle of the Books is a program that inspires students to read, and it happens all across the world. Everybody kind of does it in their own style, so for us we usually do, similar to a spelling bee, competitions on the class level, then the school level, and then finally here at the district level,” Robertson said.
While Lawton does not participate beyond the district level, Robertson said the students still get really involved and excited by the process.
“The students have been reading these books all year. They’ve memorized the title and the authors. This is anyone’s game,” Robertson said.
The game was simple: a quote would be displayed on each team’s iPad and they would have to write down the book title and author. They would get one point for each right answer, for a total of two points per round.
Participating teams included the Almor West “Starbursts,” Cleveland “Reading Birds,” Crosby Park “Longhorn Ladies,” Edison “Friends,” “Eisenhower “Seekers of the Book Realm,” Freedom “Fox Girls,” Lincoln “Reading Raiders,” Pat Henry “Reading Rugrats,” Pioneer Park “Reading Panthers,” Ridgecrest “Flower Power,” Whitter Red Hot Readers,” and Woodland Hills “Woodsmen.”
After a tightly contest battle over 20 questions it was the team from Ridgecrest that came out on top with over 20 points. The team consisted of Valentina Martinez-Contreras, Valeria Martinez-Contreras and Michylah Shepherd.
All three of the team members for excited by their win and looked forward to their reward: getting to walk down the red carpet, ride in a party bus, and get a special lunch on the town with the second and third places winners.
Coming in second was the team from Pat Henry: Lita Alverez, Jazmun Myers and Romirro Penaflor.
In third place was the team from Freedom consisting of Anna Chae, Riley Graber and Claire Jance.