Better late than never.
Lawton Public Schools held a special ceremony in advance of Friday's football game at Cameron Stadium, using the time to honor its top educators, staff and others who support education. Winners included Mary Hanson, the district's Teacher of the Year.
Traditionally, the district's Celebration! is held in April, designating a time when Lawton Public Schools honors excellence among its faculty and staff on behalf of students and their education by naming the Teacher of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Champions for Children, and LPS Friend of Education Award winners. Celebration! didn't happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Lynn Cordes, LPS executive director of communications. Rather than return to classes after Spring Break, students and staff switched to virtual classes to complete the year and all events typically held in the spring were canceled.
So, rather than a spring ceremony for district faculty and staff, this year's recognition came a few months later, but still in a public format during a ceremony before the Eisenhower High/Lawton High football game.
Teacher of the Year was awarded to veteran teacher Mary Hanson, who, at the time she was nominated, was a reading teacher at Tomlinson Middle School. Hanson now is a member of the middle school Lawton Virtual Academy staff working with online students.
Other finalists for Teacher of the Year who were recognized included Tanja Pool, Central Middle School; Arline Taylor, Lawton High School; Jenny Langston, Almor West Elementary School; Laura Hatch, Crosby Park Elementary School; Brenda “Michele” Parra, Pat Henry Elementary School; and Nicole Merriweather, Ridgecrest Elementary School.
Rookie of the Year — given to the district's top first-year teacher — was awarded to Stephanie Overby, a kindergarten teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School.
Also recognized were the other nominees for Rookie of the Year: Sandra Dunn, Eisenhower Middle School; Anna Kirchen, Lawton High School; Nivian Rozumialski, MacArthur High School; Angela Burke, Crosby Park Elementary School; Katie Langston, Edison Elementary School; Brooke Rooney, Freedom Elementary School; Bethany Powell, Hugh Bish Elementary School; Chad Erickson, Lincoln Elementary School; Madeline Hartlage, Pat Henry Elementary School; Molly Inger, Pioneer Park Elementary School; Natasha Scharfenberg, Ridgecrest Elementary School; Brandi Dove, Sullivan Elementary School; Allyson Short, Whittier Elementary School; and Lacey Walbrick, Woodland Hills Elementary School.
The district also recognized its Champions for Children, full-time LPS employees at every level of the district structure who go "beyond their required duties" to improve the educational experiences of youth, inspiring them to achieve more through areas such as philanthropy, tutoring, engagement and character building.
Champions are: Jeanine Crown, Freedom Elementary School; Ellen Driskill, Crosby Park Elementary School; Maureen DuRant, Lawton High School; Sandra Everidge, MacArthur High School; Sonia Hastings, Lawton High School; David Hornbeck, Shoemaker Education Center; Katy Isham, Tomlinson Middle School; Dana Moore, Edison Elementary School; Darrell Morris, Ridgecrest Elementary School; and Allegra Robertson, Edison Elementary School.
And, the district also recognizes members and organizations in the community who go "above and beyond" in their efforts to aid the district's goal of growing and developing educational opportunities. Brian Henry won for the individual category, while Cameron University won in the community organizations category.
Lawton Public Schools administrators also recognized former Interim Superintendent Tom Thomas and former Chief Operating Officer Ken Baden, who stepped in during the 2019-2020 school year to operate the district until Superintendent Kevin Hime could take over his duties this summer. The men helped honor those who received awards Friday.