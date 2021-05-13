Lawton Public Schools announced the winners of its first ever Junior Robotics Competition Wednesday.
There were three areas within the competition — coding, driving skills, and creativity. Each of these areas tested the students on what they have learned and allowed them to show off their overall STEM skills, programming skills, and the ability to work as a team.
For the Driving category, Team Tankover, Ian Stockwell and Kyjani Gordon of Freedom Elementary walked away the champions; while Jagbot Sector 2, Eric Cowles of Pat Henry Elementary took first place in Coding; and finally, Jagbot Sector 1, Erin Biegler and Korbin Cowles, also from Pat Henry, won for Creativity.
“Students and adults love a good competition,” LPS technology trainer Doris Biegler said. “Students need a way to show off the robots they built in a healthy environment with other students who have common interests.”
The robots came from a grant LPS had received several years ago to teach robotics to elementary students, said Beigler. The grant has since ran out, but rather than throw the old robotics equipment away, the school decided to start robotics clubs which led to Wednesday’s competition.
Five local elementary schools: Carriage Hills, Freedom, Pat Henry, Ridgecrest and Whittier, competed against each other. LPS technology teacher Biegler said the competition is a way to let students show off the hard work they put into their robots.
“I am excited about being a small part of students getting real-life learning skills and having fun at the same time,” Biegler said. “I love knowing that robotics gives these students a reason to want to come to school and learn. It really helps build their self-esteem and confidence.”