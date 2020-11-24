Many may have been wondering why the east side of Fort Sill Boulevard was backed up near Central Middle School Monday around lunchtime.
Lawton Public Schools nutrition staff handed out hundreds of meals to get families and students through the holiday break.
“We’re just trying to make our kids have the best holiday they can,” said LPS Food Service Manager Barbara Snow. “We’ve prepared about 300 meals and we have sources available should we need more.”
Snow said each child would get enough frozen meals to last seven days. The 14 breakfast and lunch menus include favorites like chicken nuggets and spaghetti. Children would also have plenty of vegetable and fruit options with each meal.
Tawnye Kazelka, mother of two, said the meals help supplement her family’s income.
“These meals help immensely,” Kazelka said. “We’re on a limited budget and this helps with the grocery bill because when the kids are on break and home more, they definitely eat more.”
Parents waited in line for up to an hour to receive the meals and traffic stretched down Fort Sill Boulevard then wrapped down Northwest Ferris to Northwest 8th Street. District spokesperson Lynn Cordes said the school district would look at other options to help alleviate traffic if the school had to hand out meals again.