To you, it's a nibble of a brownie from a recipe that's been in your family for generations.
To a teacher in Lawton Public Schools, it's enough money to replace a well-used kiln or buy much-needed supplies for the classroom.
"It" is a recipe — actually, a book of recipes — that the Lawton Public Schools Foundation wants to turn into a cookbook that will strike a chord with residents and convince them to turn a new fundraising activity into a successful venture. Lisa Carson, executive director of the Lawton Public Schools Foundation, said the cookbook is a new idea created by the foundation as a fundraiser in a year where a COVID-19 pandemic has forced a multitude of changes.
In years past (15, as a matter of fact), the foundation has partnered with Golden Corral restaurant for a breakfast fundraiser that gives the LPS Foundation 100 percent of the profits. It's been the foundation's most popular and largest fundraiser, netting an average of $35,000 that is matched with other donations, then allocated to teachers via grants for activities, materials and supplies. Last year, the foundation was able to award about $130,000 in grants to district teachers.
"Due to COVID, we were unable to have that this year," Carson said of their major fundraiser, adding that while foundation members tried to find a way to pull off the breakfast, they realized it wasn't possible.
That led to some brainstorming about alternate ideas, which is how the cookbook was born. And, 2020 seems to be the year the project would be successful.
"A majority of us are trying to eat out less, and are cooking at home more," Carson said, adding there also is the allure of a book full of recipes. "To me, there is something about holding that book in your hand."
And, the foundation knew others had made successes of cookbook fundraisers. Carson said that as members talked about ideas, a majority realized that one of their go-to cookbooks was one the Junior League of Lawton put out about 20 years ago as a fundraiser. Members hope to replicate that success with a cookbook of their own, filled with recipes that highlight the families and ethnic identities of Lawton-Fort Sill and the surrounding area.
What they need is help from the community.
Carson said the foundation is looking for residents who are willing to share their recipes. Submitting a recipe is free, but you can personalize that recipe for $25 by adding a picture that helps explain why it is important.
The foundation also is looking for sponsors to help fund development of the cookbook, with three categories designated depending on the total donation. Local artist Greg Erway has agreed to provide the cover, a local piece of art "that will definitely depict our community," Carson said, of what will be unveiled when the cookbook is ready for sale.
The plan is a book of 200 to 250 recipes, a goal that members want to meet by month's end so they can get copies of the cookbook printed and ready for distribution by Nov. 10, allowing the books to be purchased as Christmas gifts. Carson wants to have copies available for distribution at multiple outlets.
Carson is excited by the potential success of the project, explaining people who have lived in Lawton-Fort Sill and moved on will have a tie to the community through a great collection of recipes. And, because submissions can include the stories behind the recipes, people can understand the allure of a family tradition. The cookbook also will include stories from teachers who have received grants, telling how that money impacted their students.
"So often, you don't get to see what that truly does," she said, of grants.
Those success stories have been varied: a project in 2019 that allowed Lawton High School to service every microscope in its science programs for the first time in 15 years; a community greenhouse and garden, housed at a school, that allows parents and grandparents to work in the garden and prepare the food grown there; a new kiln for an art teacher at Eisenhower High School.
"My students love to do pottery," Carson said, remembering the thanks from an emotional teacher who said he worked every weekend to keep his aging kiln working for students.
"We impact every single school in Lawton, from Pre-K through 12. That is our goal," Carson said, adding grants benefit every range of student, from special education and gifted/talented, to everyday classrooms.
And, she hopes the cookbook reflects every aspect of Lawton-Fort Sill. Carson is especially pleased that the community's ethnic diversity is being reflected in the recipes already contributed.
Carson said the project is important because it helps teachers help students. Aside from expenses, funds raised by the foundation are dedicated to teacher grants.
"Our district cannot meet all the needs," she said, explaining there simply isn't enough funding to meet every need of every teacher.