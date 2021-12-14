Taylor Mithlo, a math and financial literacy teacher at MacArthur Middle School, didn’t know what to expect when her principal told her Monday morning that she needed to meet with her in her classroom.
“My principal said she needed to talk to me in my classroom,” Mithlo said. “And I didn’t know if it was a good thing, or if I was in trouble.”
When Mithlo saw the crowd of people gathered outside her door, her worry was quickly dispelled.
“When I opened the door and saw everybody there, I was really excited,” Mithlo said.
What Mithlo received was a surprise visit from Lawton Public School Foundation board members bearing a check for $4,650.
The awarded teachers are employees of MacArthur High School, MacArthur Middle School and the Lawton Virtual Academy. The awards are part of a total of 82 grants awarded by the foundation this year. In total, the award amount for the year is $89,080.
Mithlo, a math and financial literacy teacher at MacArthur Middle School, received one of the largest grant awards of the day. Mithlo received a grant of $4,650 for her financial literacy class to have access to the Ramsey Financial Curriculum, a framework created by finance adviser and businessman Dave Ramsey.
The curriculum Mithlo has planned for her class focuses specifically on teaching good financial habits to middle school students. She said that the information she teaches is important even to students who haven’t entered the generally adult world of savings, credit and loans yet.
“It’s telling them about choices they can make now that can affect their future,” Mithlo said.
Taylor Green, an awards committee member and Chief Operating Officer of Liberty National Bank, delivered the awards personally, along with Kent Lewis, the acting president of the committee.
This is Green’s fourth year delivering awards from the foundation to the schools personally. Green graduated from MacArthur High School, and said he feels a personal connection to it when he visits to award grants.
“It’s sentimental and nostalgic to come back,” Green said. “And to walk through these halls where I used to attend class.”
Green and Lewis stopped at each teacher’s classroom door with printed certificates for the awards. In the hallways, before each stop, they conferred with the school’s principal about how best to approach the teachers, surprising them with the awards.
Green said that the surprise he sees from the teachers is an important part of why he delivers the awards in person every year.
“This is the reason you join the board,” Green said. “To give back. You get to see their faces. It makes me feel fulfilled.”
The grant deliveries Monday mark the end of this year’s awards from the Lawton Public School Foundation, and come a few days before students and teachers leave for their winter holiday on Friday. The awards are not only a holiday gift for the teachers and students of the schools, but for the deliverers, Green said.
“Today is the fruit of the labor we put in all year,” Green said.