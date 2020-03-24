AVAILABLE TO ALL KIDS AGE 18 AND UNDER • NO FEE / REGISTRATION
Students do not have to be affiliated with LPS. Meals will be available for pick-up only in the drop-off
lanes/front entrances. Meals will be offered as a "lunch for today/breakfast for tomorrow" combo.
Pick-up will be between 11:30AM - 12:30PM each weekday. No public access to buildings and no
children are allowed to be left at any school site.
Grab & Go Meal Sites
Locations:
MacArthur High School
Central Middle School
Eisenhower Middle School
Tomlinson Middle School
Adams
Almor West
Carriage Hills
Cleveland
Crosby Park
Edison
Freedom
Hugh Bish
Learning Tree Academy
Lincoln
Pat Henry
Pioneer Park
Ridgecrest
Sullivan Village Washington
Whittier
Woodland Hills
Address:
4400 E Gore
1201 NW Ft Sill Blvd
5702 W Gore Blvd
702 NW Homestead Dr.
3501 NW Ferris
6902 SW Delta
215 SE Warwick Way
1202 SW 27th St
1602 NW Horton Blvd
5801 NW Columbia
5720 Geronimo Rd
5611 NW Allan-A-Dale
1908 NW 38th
601 SW Park Ave
1401 NW Bessie
3005 NE Angus Pl 1614
NW 47th St
3802 SE Elmhurst Ln 805
NW Columbia
1115 NW Laird
405 NW Woodland Dr