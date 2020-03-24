AVAILABLE TO ALL KIDS AGE 18 AND UNDER • NO FEE / REGISTRATION

Students do not have to be affiliated with LPS. Meals will be available for pick-up only in the drop-off

lanes/front entrances. Meals will be offered as a "lunch for today/breakfast for tomorrow" combo.

Pick-up will be between 11:30AM - 12:30PM each weekday. No public access to buildings and no

children are allowed to be left at any school site.

Grab & Go Meal Sites

Locations:

MacArthur High School

Central Middle School

Eisenhower Middle School

Tomlinson Middle School

Adams

Almor West

Carriage Hills

Cleveland

Crosby Park

Edison

Freedom

Hugh Bish

Learning Tree Academy

Lincoln

Pat Henry

Pioneer Park

Ridgecrest

Sullivan Village Washington

Whittier

Woodland Hills

Address:

4400 E Gore

1201 NW Ft Sill Blvd

5702 W Gore Blvd

702 NW Homestead Dr.

3501 NW Ferris

6902 SW Delta

215 SE Warwick Way

1202 SW 27th St

1602 NW Horton Blvd

5801 NW Columbia

5720 Geronimo Rd

5611 NW Allan-A-Dale

1908 NW 38th

601 SW Park Ave

1401 NW Bessie

3005 NE Angus Pl 1614

NW 47th St

3802 SE Elmhurst Ln 805

NW Columbia

1115 NW Laird

405 NW Woodland Dr

