Ridgecrest Elementary School, the first beneficiary Lawton Public Schools curb appeal program, showed off some of their improvements Friday.
“I would like to thank the community that support this school and we want to thank the community for voting that bond because that it made it possible for us to have this,” said Ridgecrest Elementary Principal Brenda Breeze.
The updates, which are part of the city’s capital investment program, began in July 2020. The upgrades include a digital marquee, new grass, fences, flowers, sidewalks, trees and playground equipment, said Breeze.
So far, the program has benefited seven schools which include Ridgecrest Elementary, Woodland Hills Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Tomlinson Middle School, MacArthur High School and Pat Henry Elementary being the latest school.
The improvements are not just about curb appeal though, said Breeze. She said the beautification project also has instilled a sense of pride and ownership in the students.
“The kids are proud of it,” said Breeze. “They, of course, think the new playground is just the bomb, but it also has uplifted the neighborhood and given the teachers, parents and community members pride and ownership of the school.”
She said the new fence, which completely encloses the school, has eliminated the vandalism problem which plagued school grounds at one point. The fence also works to keep the students safer while on the playground.
“I just love that curb appeal and the landscaping,” said Assistant Principal Stephanie Bowman. “They planted flowers that are the school colors out front and it was kind of neat because they planted in the fall and they’re perennials and then just when the weather started to warm up again to see the purple in the yellow show up again, that’s just beautiful and I personally love trees they planted along Santa Fe.”
The idea to clean up Lawton’s schools came about when Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime, who became the district’s superintendent June 1, was touring his school sites and said while the pride inside the schools “is amazing,” the view people have from the street may not be as nice. He said that was due to confusion in the past about who is responsible for exterior maintenance, something his new program will change.
When coming up with a plan to clean up the schools, Hime felt by tackling all the problems at once, it would become overwhelming. He compared it to “how you would eat an elephant — one bite at a time.”
With that in mind, Hime developed a plan that will draw the names of Lawton Public Schools school sites out of a hopper at each school board meeting. That school will win a “make over,” with designated funding that will allow personnel to dress up the outside of the building with things such as landscaping.
The school will have seven to 10 days to craft a plan outlining specifically what they will do with funding, with those plans to be focused on improving the structure’s curb appeal. Funding will be provided from bond funds, as well as building funds and some leftover general funds, with the amount designated to each school dependent on that school’s plan.
The latest school to win the “make over” lottery is Pat Henry Elementary School — chosen at last week’s school board meeting.
“Well, I think the purpose of the curb appeal is to beautify the outside of the building,” said Pat Henry Principal Jennifer Tadlock. “Pat Henry is beautiful on the inside and my hopes are that the community can see how beautiful it is by the outside as well.”
Along with a new marquee, Tadlock hopes to get some new fencing and playground equipment. She said after seeing Ridgecrest’s improvements, she may need think bigger though.
One thing every school will get is a new, digital marquee, said Hime. Arrow Signs has given the district a favorable estimate on placing digital signs in front of every school in the district, he said.
Once every school has had its initial beautification project, the schools will be put into a rotating system that will designate funding for exterior upgrades to each school every three years. Hime said he doesn’t believe he will have to wait seven to 10 days to get those initial plans in place, predicting that as word spreads across the district, school sites will create plans that are ready to be implemented as soon as they are selected.
Hime also said the Eisenhower schools were taken out of the rotation temporarily, until the construction near those facilities is completed.