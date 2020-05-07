Lawton Public Schools is sending its teachers back to the classroom over the next two weeks.
The virtual classroom.
The Lawton Board of Education has acknowledged a professional development plan for teachers that is centered on those who aren’t comfortable in the digital classroom.
Brenda Hatch, LPS executive director of elementary education and professional development, said district personnel have learned a lot in the six weeks since teachers and their students went back to school via a distancing learning plan that, for many, means using digital technology.
Hatch said many district teachers are comfortable with the concept; Google Classrooms sessions are up and running, for example. But, there also are teachers who are not comfortable with the technology component of the distance learning plan. That’s an important issue as the district plans for the 2020-2021 school year that is slated to begin Aug. 21. LPS administrators cite the unknowns as they move closer to August, and Hatch said this week that the new school year might have to begin with distance learning, or students and teachers may have to resort to distancing learning techniques later in the school year.
Health care experts have predicted the return of COVID-19 by fall.
The concept of additional weeks of distance learning has LPS administrators weighing their options, Hatch said, explaining administrators agree that teachers did a good job with the speed that new learning environments had to be established when it became apparent the existing school year wasn’t going to conclude in classrooms. However, the district now must look at “more rigor in instruction.”
“We need to get teachers Google-ready, very comfortable with all the components of Google Suite and ready to teach on a virtual basis on a day-to-day basis,” she said.
The plan: virtual professional development for teachers for the rest of their school year.
While student instruction ends May 8, teachers have two more weeks of school under the terms of their contract. And, LPS has plans for those two weeks, especially for teachers who aren’t entirely comfortable in the digital realm. That time will be devoted to professional development: specifically, development that will help teachers become better instructors using technology.
Hatch said the district’s technology and curriculum teams have crafted a professional development curriculum to meet the needs of all staff members, allowing targeted virtual classes.
One of the keys to the process is simplicity.
“We wanted it to be bite-sized: someone gets on and learns on new thing in five to 10 minutes,” she said, adding that concept means teachers move at their own pace, selecting the tasks they want to master from a choice board.
The end result is that teachers will be able to learn the concepts they require for instruction while still having a variety of subjects that will allow them to grow in their technology knowledge. As teachers complete each task, they will be given feedback from someone on the tech education team and those who don’t master a particular skill will get one-on-one training.
The training will include Google Suites, on-line textbooks and Infinite Campus, the district’s student information system, “a lot of things teachers are asking for,” Hatch said. Other topics include pointers on conducting virtual meetings, and making and posting teaching videos.
“When they are finished with teacher training, they will be able to provide quality teaching,” Hatch said.
Tutorials will be available indefinitely, meaning teachers can go back any time they need a review while they also will be available for new teachers entering the district. It’s not just teachers who may end up benefitting. School Board member Patty Neuwirth cited the potential for making the tutorials available for the district’s parents over the summer.
“The public’s going to need a little help with that, too,” she said, of distance learning.
Hatch, who said the district staff will brainstorm about how to make training available for parents, said principals will be introduced to the concept this week, before the technology and curriculum teams open the concept up Monday to every certified staff member in the district via virtual faculty meetings at each school.
“For the next two weeks, they will go at their own pace to complete their training,” she said, adding that Google Suites will be activated next week with its choice boards providing specific topics for every type of teacher.