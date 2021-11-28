Lawton Public Schools is trying a new tactic for securing substitute teachers.
The Board of Education voted earlier this month to sign a contract with ESS South Central, a Paragould, Ark., company that provides substitute teachers for school districts. The agreement went into effect Nov. 2 and will run through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
As with other school districts, Lawton Public Schools has been experiencing a shortage of qualified substitute teachers, a problem district officials said pre-dates the COVID-19 pandemic. LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime said the district’s principals — who are responsible for finding subs for their buildings — are hiring enough to fill 56 percent of vacant positions. ESS has said it will get that level to 90 percent.
“It takes all that pressure off the principals,” Hime said, explaining a lack of substitutes means that principals resort to other means to cover classes when a teacher is absent — other teachers, counselors, principals themselves — which disrupts classes, problems “we don’t need in this time.”
Hime said the goal is to have the ESS substitutes placed in classrooms in January.
LPS Chief Operating Officer Jason James said finding trained substitute teachers has become increasingly difficult for the district.
“It has also become expensive to recruit and retain qualified and quality subs,” he said. “Our teachers are covering classes whenever a qualified, quality sub can’t be found, causing a bigger burden on both our certified and non-certified staff. ESS will provide subs not only in the classroom, but also will find subs for custodians, cafeteria workers, and other non-instructional staff.”
There is another benefit to those who work as LPS substitutes. James said existing law specifies substitute teachers are not entitled to benefits such as retirement or health insurance because they don’t work enough hours to meet criteria. Moving the substitute teacher program to a private entity allows those workers to qualify for benefits, he said. And, those companies pay weekly, rather than monthly as LPS does.
Under the terms of the agreement, ESS will consider keeping substitute teachers currently working for LPS. James said substitutes who are full-time LPS employees will remain with the district; part-time and temporary subs will transition to ESS Jan. 1. LPS will provide a list of staff to ESS, to include people who want to remain in the substitute teacher pool. The company will accept those employees for employment, pursuant to interview, training, background checks and certification requirements, the agreement specifies.
James said LPS administrators have been meeting with the district’s substitutes to answer questions, and to begin transitioning temporary subs to ESS contracts. That work will continue as ESS recruits employees from the Lawton area to meet LPS needs, he said.
James said initially, the rate of pay for teachers will be the same as LPS is paying: for full-time, $65 a day for non certified, $80 for certified out of state, and $100 for in-state certified (other rates are applied to half-day subs and those who specialize in special education).
“The only difference for subs will be that they get paid every Friday and their check will be from ESS instead of LPS,” James said, adding the district also is evaluating pay and looking at ways to increase it. “ESS’ ability to offer subs benefits like retirement, bonuses and health insurance makes this transition a positive one for our subs, which in turn helps get more subs in our classrooms helping our students.”